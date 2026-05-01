Kangana Ranaut seamlessly shoots 'Queen 2' amid Parliament duties

Actor and politician Kangana Ranaut has reportedly begun shooting for Queen 2 in South Mumbai. The sequel to the hit 2013 film is directed by Vikas Bahl , with Ranaut reprising her role as Rani. Despite a packed schedule balancing her acting career and responsibilities as a Member of Parliament (MP) representing Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, she continues to shoot actively.

Filming details 'Queen 2' shooting in full swing April was a hectic month for Ranaut, per Mid-Day, as she jumped straight into Queen 2 after wrapping up Bharat Bhagya Vidhata. The team had only 20 days to prepare for the shoot, which is currently underway in and around Mumbai. A set of Rani's house has been erected in Grant Road. Bahl is not just directing but also writing and co-producing the film.

Travel routine Ranaut balancing shoots and parliament sessions The shooting of Queen 2 is scheduled to be completed in three months. However, Ranaut has been flying in and out of the city to attend Parliament sessions. There have been instances when she flew to Delhi for a day, returned at night, and shot till the next morning. Despite her hectic routine, she has managed to easily return to her iconic character in Queen 2.

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