Kangana Ranaut can withdraw 'Didda' copyright case: Bombay HC
Kangana Ranaut just got the green light from the Bombay High Court to withdraw her request to cancel a 2021 FIR against her. The case? Alleged copyright infringement over her planned film "Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda."
Author Ashish Kaul says he owns the exclusive rights to Didda's life story—a queen from Kashmir—and wasn't happy about Kangana's announcement.
How the entire saga began
Things heated up after Kangana announced the sequel in January 2021, saying it was inspired by a historical figure.
Kaul quickly objected, claiming he'd already written about Didda and alleging he had emailed the storyline to Kangana; Rangoli had received an unsolicited email, her camp said.
Soon after, an FIR was filed against Kangana, Rangoli and producer Kamal Jain over alleged copyright infringement.
What's happening in the case now?
Police have filed a chargesheet and the case is still ongoing in Mumbai court.
Kaul's lawyer pointed out that Kangana had filed a similar petition way back in 2021, which had been partly heard, and that she filed the fresh petition without withdrawing the previous one.
So for now, things are still tied up in court.