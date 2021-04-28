'Gangster' completes 15 years; Kangana Ranaut compares herself to SRK

Kangana Ranaut completes 15 years in Bollywood today!

Her debut film Gangster released on this day in 2006.

On this occasion, the Queen actress took to Twitter and shared anecdotes and images from the Anurag Basu directorial.

Posting 'then and now' pictures, Ranaut called her journey one of the "biggest success stories" along with that of Shah Rukh Khan's, but with several differences.

'I didn't know a single word of English, no education'

Taking to her social media account, Ranaut narrated her battles, at home and beyond.

She said, "15 years ago Gangster released today, Shahrukh Khan ji and mine are the biggest success stories ever."

She wrote while SRK was from Delhi, and "his parents were involved in films," she did not know "a single word of English" and "came from a remote village of HP."

Every step was a battle, said the 'Manikarnika' actress

As her first film completed 15 years today, the actress thanked everyone for supporting her. But she admitted that the journey hadn't been easy.

"Every step was a battle starting with my own father and grandfather, who made my life miserable," she wrote, adding, "Yet 15 years later after so much success still every day is a fight for survival but totally worth it."

You can read her complete thread here

15 years ago Gangster released today, Shahrukh Khan ji and mine are the biggest success stories ever but SRK was from Delhi, convent educated and his parents were involved in films, I did not know a single word of English, no education, came from a remote village of HP and 1/2 pic.twitter.com/CEw72pvtds — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 28, 2021

SRK fans were not happy with the comparison, obviously

While Ranaut's fans celebrated this milestone, SRK fans took offense at the comparison.

Many Twitter users questioned how Khan's parents were associated with the film industry, while others reiterated that the Badshah is a self-made star.

Some said, "SRK is a relative of Dilip Kumar," proving Ranaut right.

Besides SRK, Ranaut had also compared her acting to legendary actress Meryl Streep in the past.

Because of a passport issue, Ranaut could have been replaced?

Looking back, in a recent interview, Ranaut said that it was the "perfect debut" for her.

She recalled that "working under Anurag was the biggest USP of Gangster for me."

Interestingly, her debut was close to getting snatched away because of the lack of a passport.

Makers were even looking for her replacement, although she got her passport done before the deadline.