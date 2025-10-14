Kangana Ranaut claims her Bollywood journey was tougher than SRK's

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut recently claimed that her journey in Bollywood has been tougher than superstar Shah Rukh Khan 's. She made these comments while speaking at a PHDCCI event in Delhi. "Why did I get so much success? There is probably nobody else who came from a village and got such success in the mainstream," she said.

Background 'I was from a village that nobody would...' Ranaut, who hails from Himachal Pradesh said, "You talk about Shah Rukh Khan. They are from Delhi, convent-educated." "I was from a village that nobody would have even heard of - Bhamla." "Maybe others may disagree, but I feel it's because I am brutally honest, not just with people but with myself too."

Career paths Ranaut and Khan's career trajectories Ranaut left home at 15 and moved to Mumbai, where she made her Bollywood debut with Gangster at 19. Since then, she has become one of the most successful actors in the industry, winning four National Film Awards. On the other hand, Khan started his career in TV before moving to Mumbai in 1991 and eventually becoming one of Indian cinema's biggest stars.