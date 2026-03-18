'Why fear in writing...truth': Kangana on Sara temple entry row

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut has reacted to the ongoing controversy over actor Sara Ali Khan 's potential entry into the Badrinath and Kedarnath temples. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) said there should be no hesitation in stating the truth. Her comments came after reports that Hemant Dwivedi, chairman of the Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC), asked Khan to submit an affidavit declaring her faith in Sanatan before being allowed entry.

Statement Ranaut's statement outside Parliament Speaking to reporters outside Parliament on Wednesday, Ranaut said, "Sab sanatani hain... Yahan jo bhi hain sanatani hain... Wo bhi sanatani hai, so why fear in writing down the truth." The statement comes after Dwivedi's remarks at a press conference where he said that non-Hindus who believe in Sanatan Dharma and provide a written declaration stating their faith are welcome.

Decision Non-Hindus barred from entering temples during Char Dham Yatra On March 11, a temple committee official told PTI that non-Hindus would be barred from entering 47 temples, including the famous shrines of Badrinath and Kedarnath, in Uttarakhand from this year. The decision was made at a BKTC board meeting chaired by Dwivedi. When asked about Khan specifically, who has visited the shrine multiple times and starred in a film titled Kedarnath, Dwivedi said she would be allowed entry if she affirms her faith in Sanatan and submits an affidavit.

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