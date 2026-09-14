Kangana calls Rakhi 'unsuccessful, bitter' over her PM Modi remark

Ranaut's note came alongside a screengrab of an OpIndia article on Sawant's comment.

She continued: "So yes my loves!! Even you're ready to do everything for success but guess what!! unfortunately no one needs anything from you."

"Remember all your favors combined never got you even a sweeper's job, even that needs some quality and talent."

She concluded: "So be rest assured favors or no favors you aren't going anywhere, so sit down watch my reels and keep crying."