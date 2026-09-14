Kangana calls Rakhi 'unsuccessful, bitter' over her PM Modi remark
What's the story
Actor Kangana Ranaut has hit back at fellow actor Rakhi Sawant after the latter made controversial remarks involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ranaut, and Smriti Irani. In an Instagram Story on Monday, Ranaut wrote, "Not just her but most unsuccessful and bitter people are quick to character lynch a successful women to satisfy and justify their jealousy/envy, failures and ego but high time we stop being vulnerable to such frequent, intensional attacks and public character-assassination (sic)."
Direct attack
'Sit down, watch my reels and keep crying'
Ranaut's note came alongside a screengrab of an OpIndia article on Sawant's comment.
She continued: "So yes my loves!! Even you're ready to do everything for success but guess what!! unfortunately no one needs anything from you."
"Remember all your favors combined never got you even a sweeper's job, even that needs some quality and talent."
She concluded: "So be rest assured favors or no favors you aren't going anywhere, so sit down watch my reels and keep crying."
Controversy
What did Sawant say about Modi, Ranaut, and Irani?
The controversy began when Sawant appeared on the podcast MK Talks and made remarks involving PM Modi, Ranaut, and Irani.
She questioned why Modi was "looking here and there" and what he would get from Ranaut apart from bones.
"Modi ji, what have these Smriti, Kangana and all these women given you that you made them ministers? So whatever they gave you, I can also give you."
When asked to clarify her statement, Sawant said, "What? Love! Big respect!"