'Prejudiced, hateful': Kangana slams AR Rahman for calling 'Chhaava' 'divisive'

Actor-director Kangana Ranaut has slammed Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman for his recent comments on the Vicky Kaushal -led film Chhaava. In an interview with BBC Asian Network, Rahman had called the historical drama "divisive," sparking controversy. Ranaut responded by calling Rahman "prejudiced and hateful," saying she had never met anyone like him in her life.

Social media response Ranaut's Instagram story: 'You are blinded by your hate' Ranaut took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday to share a clip of Rahman's interview. She wrote, "Dear @arrahman ji, I face so much prejudice and partiality in the film industry because I support a saffron party, yet I must say I have not come across a man more prejudiced and hateful than you." She added that she had wanted to narrate her directorial Emergency to Rahman, but he refused to meet her.

Statement 'You even refused to meet me' Ranaut further wrote, "I desperately wanted to narrate my directorial Emergency to you. Forget narration, you even refused to meet me." She added that she was told Rahman didn't want to be part of a "propaganda film," referring to her directorial venture Emergency. She claimed, "Ironically, Emergency was called a masterpiece by all critics." "Even opposition party leaders sent me fan letters appreciating the film for its balanced and compassionate approach, but you are blinded by your hate."

Saree controversy 'I felt so humiliated and degraded...' Ranaut further spoke about designer Masaba Gupta, "I will never forget...when I was wearing @masabagupta saree for Ram Janmabhoomi, and she told the stylist that I can't go...in her saree." "I felt so humiliated...that I quietly cried in my car." "Today @arrahman ji shedding crocodile tears, what about their own hate and prejudice." She also recalled performing at Gupta's wedding and shared a throwback photo with her. "Leftists are blinded by their hate...Young generation must be cautious of them."

