AR Rahman says Vicky Kaushal's 'Chhaava' 'cashed in on divisiveness'

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman recently spoke about the Vicky Kaushal -Rashmika Mandanna starrer Chhaava , admitting that it was "divisive." The film, directed by Laxman Utekar, is a biopic of Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and was released in 2025. In an interview with BBC Asian Network , Rahman said the movie capitalized on this sentiment, but its core message was one of bravery.

Composer's perspective Rahman's thoughts on 'Chhaava' and its impact Rahman said, "It is a divisive film. I think it cashed in on divisiveness, but I think the core of it is to show bravery." He also questioned the director's decision to involve him in the project. He recalled, "I had asked the director, 'Why did he need me for this film?' But he said that we need only you for this."

Cliche criticism Rahman criticized religious cliches in 'Chhaava' When asked about the use of phrases like "Subhanallah" and "Alhamdulillah" during violent scenes in Chhaava, Rahman called it a "cliche" and "cringe." He emphasized his faith in humanity, saying, "They are not that foolish to get influenced by false information. I have great faith in humanity. People have a conscience, heart, love, and compassion." "Do you think people are going to get influenced by movies? They have... an internal conscience which knows what the truth is and what manipulation is."

Film's success 'Chhaava' was a box office success Despite polarized opinions, Chhaava was a massive hit at the box office, crossing the ₹800cr mark worldwide. The film also sparked unrest in parts of Maharashtra, including riots in Nagpur. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis later said that the violence was caused by public anger over Aurangzeb's portrayal in the film.

