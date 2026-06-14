Kangana's 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' grows; mints ₹1.45cr on Day 2

Box office performance

Film's total net collection in India stands at ₹2.45 crore

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata's total net collection in India has now reached ₹2.45 crore. It was screened across 1,956 shows with an overall occupancy of 22.03% on its second day. Despite facing tough competition from other new releases such as Diljit Dosanjh's Main Vaapas Aaunga and Manoj Bajpayee's Governor: The Silent Saviour, it is still holding its own at the box office. It is also competing with Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and He-Man and the Masters of the Universe.