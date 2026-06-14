Kangana's 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' grows; mints ₹1.45cr on Day 2
What's the story
Kangana Ranaut's latest film, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, has seen an increase in its box office collection on the second day of release. The film, which tells the story of how Mumbai's Cama Hospital nurses saved their patients during the 26/11 terror attacks, earned ₹1.45 crore on Saturday (Day 2), per Sacnilk. This marks a 45% growth from its opening day earnings of ₹1 crore.
Box office performance
Film's total net collection in India stands at ₹2.45 crore
Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata's total net collection in India has now reached ₹2.45 crore. It was screened across 1,956 shows with an overall occupancy of 22.03% on its second day. Despite facing tough competition from other new releases such as Diljit Dosanjh's Main Vaapas Aaunga and Manoj Bajpayee's Governor: The Silent Saviour, it is still holding its own at the box office. It is also competing with Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and He-Man and the Masters of the Universe.
Film overview
Everything to know about the film
Directed by Manoj Tapadia, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata features Ranaut in the lead role. The film is based on the true story of nurse Anjali Kulthe, who ensured that pregnant women were kept alive during the attacks. Apart from Ranaut, it also stars Girija Oak Godbole, Smita Tambe, and Esha Dey in pivotal roles.