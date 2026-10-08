Kangana Ranaut moves Delhi HC against obscene AI-generated content
What's the story
Actor and Member of Parliament (MP) Kangana Ranaut has approached the Delhi High Court asking for the removal of certain artificial intelligence (AI)-generated, obscene content about her from the internet. The actor alleged that this content maligns and defames her while infringing on her personality rights, as per PTI. Her lawyer objected to fake news, sexual and pornographic content, as well as AI-generated material falsely attributing statements to the actor-politician.
Legal proceedings
Summons issued to defendants in Ranaut's lawsuit
The Delhi High Court's Justice Vikas Mahajan has summoned the defendants in Ranaut's personality-rights lawsuit.
The court has indicated that it will pass an interim order in this matter.
During the same hearing, an interim order is also expected in a separate personality rights lawsuit by Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda, who has alleged unauthorized commercial exploitation of his persona by third parties.
Relief clarification
Meme content not being sought for removal
Ranaut's legal team has clarified that they are only seeking relief against the obscene and allegedly fake online content, not against memes about her.
The lawyer noted that although memes and other objectionable satirical content also exist, he is not pursuing relief against them at this stage.
The court has also issued summons in Deverakonda's case, where his senior counsel alleged unauthorized commercial exploitation of the actor's personality by third parties through various means.
Recent work
Ranaut's work front, other public figures facing similar issues
Ranaut was last seen in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, which was released in June.
The film is based on the valor of doctors, nurses, and hospital staff who shielded patients during the 2008 Mumbai attacks at Cama Hospital.
She isn't alone in seeking legal recourse against AI-generated content; several public figures, including celebrities like Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Salman Khan, have approached the high court for protection of their personality and publicity rights.