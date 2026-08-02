'Stop adding...fuel to fire': Kangana takes fresh dig at Hrithik

Ranaut wrote, "Dear Hrithik I am happy that you have found your perfect match, Saba Azad and you both look great together."

"You are in a committed relationship and it doesn't suit you to tease a woman like this, instead you should condemn all those who are harassing and bullying me using your name."

"Stop adding fuel to the fire and embarrassing your partner, hope better sense prevails and you stop making unreasonable comments."