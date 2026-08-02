'Stop adding...fuel to fire': Kangana takes fresh dig at Hrithik
What's the story
Kangana Ranaut has responded to Hrithik Roshan's recent comments on the "We Need to Apologize to Hrithik" trend. In an Instagram Story on Saturday night, she accused Roshan of adding "fuel to the fire" instead of defending her against those allegedly using his name for harassment. She also urged him not to "tease" her through such remarks and instead speak out against these trolls.
Details
'Stop adding fuel to the fire'
Ranaut wrote, "Dear Hrithik I am happy that you have found your perfect match, Saba Azad and you both look great together."
"You are in a committed relationship and it doesn't suit you to tease a woman like this, instead you should condemn all those who are harassing and bullying me using your name."
"Stop adding fuel to the fire and embarrassing your partner, hope better sense prevails and you stop making unreasonable comments."
Background
Roshan earlier clarified his stance on the viral trend
Earlier, Roshan had responded to a post by Freddy Birdy that read, "The world owes an apology to Hrithik Roshan."
Many social media users linked this trend to the actors' infamous 2016 public feud.
However, Roshan clarified he wasn't in favor of people taking sides just because public opinion had shifted.
He wrote, "Siding with 'A' just cause you don't like 'B' anymore is a small part of the larger systemic issue plaguing our society."
Feud timeline
Background: Ranaut and Roshan's public feud
The latest online discussion was sparked by Ranaut's remarks on student protests, leading to a public exchange with Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Saurav Das.
He quipped that his friends joked she may have been targeting him because he looked like a "younger Roshan."
Their long-running dispute dates back to 2016 when Ranaut referred to Roshan as her "silly ex."
This triggered a bitter legal and public battle between the two actors.