Singer Kanika Kapoor separates from husband after 4 years
What's the story
Singer Kanika Kapoor has announced her separation from London-based businessman Gautam Hathiramani after four years of marriage. The couple had tied the knot in May 2022. On Tuesday, the 48-year-old singer took to Instagram Stories, saying, "After much thought and consideration, my husband and I are going our separate ways." "I am grateful for the time we shared...and wish him well for the future." "I sincerely ask for kindness...and respect for our privacy as we move forward."
Relationship timeline
The singer proposed to him twice
Kapoor and Hathiramani's relationship started as a close friendship, which eventually turned romantic.
The singer had previously revealed that she proposed to him twice, once in 2014 and again in 2020.
He then popped the question in August 2021, leading to their wedding in May 2022.
Their wedding was an intimate affair attended by family and friends.
Family involvement
Her children were involved in the ceremonies
Kapoor's three children from her first marriage to businessman Raj Chandok were also involved in the ceremonies.
Her son Yuvraaj escorted her to the mandap, while her daughters Aayana and Samara stood beside her during the pheras.
Kapoor had married Chandok in the '90s, and they separated in 2012.
She returned to India after their split to focus on her music career but maintained a cordial relationship with him.
Career highlights
Kapoor's career as a successful playback singer
Kapoor shot to fame with her hit song Baby Doll from the 2014 film Ragini MMS 2.
She followed it up with another chartbuster, Lovely, from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Happy New Year in the same year.
Apart from playback singing, she has also delved into independent music and international collaborations.
Her song Jugni Ji earned her recognition even before her Bollywood debut.