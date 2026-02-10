Kanika Mann on 'Naagin 7': My role challenges me creatively
Entertainment
Kanika Mann, who many remember from Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, is back on TV with Naagin 7—this time as an icchadhaari dragon.
She says the role "challenges me creatively" and offers layers she hadn't tapped into and recently shared how much depth and emotion this character brings.
More on Mann's character
Mann describes her role as very multilayered, saying there's a lot to show emotionally.
The character starts off seeming positive but later reveals its antagonist side, making things more interesting.
Plus, she'll be playing Namik Paul's ex-partner on the show.
Why the secrecy around her casting?
The makers kept Mann's casting under wraps to make her entry more impactful.
For Kanika, this role is a big shift from anything she's done before, letting her explore new creative territory.