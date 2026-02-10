Kanika Mann on 'Naagin 7': My role challenges me creatively Entertainment Feb 10, 2026

Kanika Mann, who many remember from Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, is back on TV with Naagin 7—this time as an icchadhaari dragon.

She says the role "challenges me creatively" and offers layers she hadn't tapped into and recently shared how much depth and emotion this character brings.