Actor Mayur Patel arrested for drunk driving, crashing into vehicles

Kannada actor Mayur Patel was arrested for drunk driving and reckless endangerment in Bengaluru . The incident involved a late-night multi-vehicle collision near the Command Hospital signal on Old Airport Road, a busy corridor known for heavy night-time traffic. Patel allegedly lost control of his speeding Toyota Fortuner and rammed into several stationary vehicles at the traffic signal, triggering a chain collision that damaged at least three cars, including two Swift Dzires and a government-registered vehicle.

Incident details No fatalities reported, but panic ensued Despite the extensive damage caused by Patel's car, no fatalities were reported, reported MoneyControl. However, the accident did create panic and traffic disruption in the area. The Halasuru Traffic Police confirmed that Hoysala patrolling teams were dispatched to the scene after an alert was received from their control room. Patel was detained at the scene and subsequently taken to a police station for further questioning.

Investigation progress Patel's blood alcohol level confirmed to be above legal limit A breathalyzer test conducted at the police station reportedly confirmed that Patel's blood alcohol level was well above the permissible legal limit. The probe also found that Patel's SUV was being driven without valid insurance, prompting authorities to seize the vehicle as part of the legal process. A senior police officer said a case has been filed under applicable sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act for drunk driving, overspeeding, and risking public safety.

Victim's account Victims of the crash file formal complaint One of the victims, Srinivas, whose car was badly damaged, has lodged a formal complaint. He recounted that while waiting at the signal, a sudden, forceful hit from behind pushed his vehicle into another car. Describing it as chaotic and frightening, he added that the damage to his car was extensive.

