Kannada actor Sanjana Burli ties the knot: See pictures Entertainment Mar 27, 2026

Kannada TV star Sanjana Burli, known for Puttakkana Makkalu and Shri Gandhadagudi, just got married to Dr. Samarth.

The celebrations kicked off with a glitzy reception on April 24, followed by a traditional wedding ceremony the next day.

Fans and fellow actors joined in the excitement both online and at the events.