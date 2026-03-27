Kannada actor Sanjana Burli ties the knot: See pictures
Entertainment
Kannada TV star Sanjana Burli, known for Puttakkana Makkalu and Shri Gandhadagudi, just got married to Dr. Samarth.
The celebrations kicked off with a glitzy reception on April 24, followed by a traditional wedding ceremony the next day.
Fans and fellow actors joined in the excitement both online and at the events.
Reception was star-studded affair
The reception was packed with big names from the Kannada TV scene, including Sanjana's Puttakkana Makkalu co-stars, highlighting her close industry friendships.
Photos and videos of the couple circulated widely on social media, while their wedding day itself was an intimate affair surrounded by family and friends.