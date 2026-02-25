Kannada actress Ranya Rao chargesheeted in ₹102cr gold smuggling
Kannada actress Ranya Rao, along with Tarun Konduru Raju and hawala dealer Sahil Sakariya Jain, has been chargesheeted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for allegedly smuggling over 127kg of gold worth ₹102.55 crore between March 2024 and March 2025.
Rao was caught at Bengaluru airport in March 2025 with over 14kg of gold hidden on her while returning from Dubai—a bust that quickly made headlines.
Case still ongoing as investigators dig deeper into money trail
After her arrest, authorities searched Rao's home and found more cash and jewelry.
The ED later attached assets worth ₹34 crore linked to her, and multiple raids across Karnataka turned up incriminating documents and currency.
Rao remained in custody after her arrest, though she was later granted default bail after the DRI missed the chargesheet filing deadline.
Her stepfather, K Ramachandra Rao, a DGP-rank police officer, was questioned and sent on compulsory leave.
The case is still ongoing as investigators dig deeper into the money trail.