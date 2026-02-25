Kannada actress Ranya Rao chargesheeted in ₹102cr gold smuggling

Case still ongoing as investigators dig deeper into money trail

After her arrest, authorities searched Rao's home and found more cash and jewelry.

The ED later attached assets worth ₹34 crore linked to her, and multiple raids across Karnataka turned up incriminating documents and currency.

Rao remained in custody after her arrest, though she was later granted default bail after the DRI missed the chargesheet filing deadline.

Her stepfather, K Ramachandra Rao, a DGP-rank police officer, was questioned and sent on compulsory leave.

The case is still ongoing as investigators dig deeper into the money trail.