Kannada film 'Landlord' starring Raj B Shetty heads to OTT

This is what happens in the film

The plot centers on Raachappa (Vijaya Kumar) and his wife Ningavva (Rachita Ram), who team up with their daughter Bhagya, a local constable, to stand up against a powerful landlord (Raj B Shetty).

It's all about fighting for land rights, education, and fair treatment.

The cast also features Shishir Baikady, Umashree, Bhavana Rao, and more.