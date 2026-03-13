Kannada film 'Landlord' starring Raj B Shetty heads to OTT
The Kannada action drama Landlord drops on ZEE5 starting March 19. Directed by Jadesh K Hampi, this film first hit theaters in January.
Set in a fictional 1980s village in rural Karnataka, it dives into rural life and the fight for justice.
This is what happens in the film
The plot centers on Raachappa (Vijaya Kumar) and his wife Ningavva (Rachita Ram), who team up with their daughter Bhagya, a local constable, to stand up against a powerful landlord (Raj B Shetty).
It's all about fighting for land rights, education, and fair treatment.
The cast also features Shishir Baikady, Umashree, Bhavana Rao, and more.
It received mixed reviews
Reviews are mixed: The Times of India reviewed it while Cinema Express also reviewed it.
Critics liked Raj B Shetty's intense performance as the landlord but felt some scenes leaned too much into melodrama.