Who was Nandini CM? Kannada-Tamil actor (26) dies by suicide

Kannada and Tamil television actor Nandini CM (26) was found dead at her paying guest accommodation in Bengaluru on Monday. Police suspect suicide, with a note recovered from the scene citing depression and family pressure, reported PTI﻿. The note reportedly detailed her personal struggles, including the stress of pressure to "settle down."

Note details Family pressure and career aspirations highlighted in note In the death note, CM reportedly wrote about her family's desire for her to marry or take up a government job. However, she wanted to continue pursuing her acting career. A police spokesperson told LiveMint that investigators are recording statements from CM's family and close acquaintances as part of the inquiry. "Further details will be shared once the investigation progresses," the official said.

Career highlights CM's last role and social media activity At the time of her death, CM was playing dual roles in the Tamil TV serial Gauri. The demanding role had recently drawn attention due to a storyline in which her character consumes poison, a scene that has since sparked discussion across social media platforms following the news of her passing. She had also shared a series of personal photographs on Instagram shortly before her death, captioned simply, "Love love."

Career progression CM's journey in the television industry CM began her TV career with supporting roles in Kannada shows before gradually establishing herself as a regular on the small screen. Over the years, she appeared in several popular shows, including Sangharsha, Madhumagalu, Jeeva Hoovagide, and Neenade Naa. Friends and colleagues noted that she was active on social media and regularly engaged with her followers.