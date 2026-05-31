Kannada thriller 'Mark' directed by Kartikeyaa now on Prime Video
Mark, a Kannada action thriller directed by Vijaya Kartikeyaa, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
The story follows a suspended Bengaluru cop whose clash with a corrupt politician sets off a chain of wild events: his brother gets kidnapped, he takes on the Bhadra gang, and the film involves a mass-killing storyline in Kolhapur, all while navigating threats across Karnataka.
'Mark' underperforms, IMDb 5.2 rating
The film brings together stars like Sudeepa, Vijay, Naveen Chandra, Shine Tom Chacko, Roshni Prakash, and Nishvika Naidu.
Even with its intense plot and revenge vibe, Mark didn't make much noise at the box office, earning only about one-third of its budget, and sits at 5.2 on IMDb.
If you're curious but don't speak Kannada, good news: other language versions are available for wider reach.