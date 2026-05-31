Kannada thriller 'Mark' directed by Kartikeyaa now on Prime Video

'Mark' underperforms, IMDb 5.2 rating

The film brings together stars like Sudeepa, Vijay, Naveen Chandra, Shine Tom Chacko, Roshni Prakash, and Nishvika Naidu.

Even with its intense plot and revenge vibe, Mark didn't make much noise at the box office, earning only about one-third of its budget, and sits at 5.2 on IMDb.

If you're curious but don't speak Kannada, good news: other language versions are available for wider reach.