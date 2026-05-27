Kannada translation 'Nanna Hesaru Gauhar Jaan' launches May 30 Entertainment May 27, 2026

The life story of Gauhar Jaan, the first sub-continent's first woman and artist to record her voice on gramophone back in 1902, is coming out in Kannada as Nanna Hesaru Gauhar Jaan.

The book is a translation of Dr. Vikram Sampath's award-winning biography and will be launched on May 30 at Mysuru's Jagannath Center for Art and Culture.