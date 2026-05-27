Kannada translation 'Nanna Hesaru Gauhar Jaan' launches May 30
Entertainment
The life story of Gauhar Jaan, the first sub-continent's first woman and artist to record her voice on gramophone back in 1902, is coming out in Kannada as Nanna Hesaru Gauhar Jaan.
The book is a translation of Dr. Vikram Sampath's award-winning biography and will be launched on May 30 at Mysuru's Jagannath Center for Art and Culture.
TransLit produced 1st full-length Indian translation
This isn't just another translation: NAAV AI's TransLit tech did most of the heavy lifting, making it the first full-length Indian book translated this way.
Big names like MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and linguist Narayan Kumar Choudhary will be at the event.
The original book has won awards and even inspired a play, celebrating Gauhar Jaan's trailblazing role in Hindustani classical music.