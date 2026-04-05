Kannada TV anchor Anushree calls online trolling mental harassment
Entertainment
Kannada TV anchor Anushree is speaking out about the emotional pain caused by online trolling, describing it as "mental harassment" that sometimes hurts more than physical wounds.
She also called out how society often cheers for men's achievements but tends to judge women more harshly.
Anushree urges empathy and accountability online
Anushree shared that anonymous online abuse has left her in tears and highlighted how people often overlook the real impact of psychological harm.
Her honest account is a reminder that even those who seem confident online might be struggling, and she's urging everyone to show more empathy and accountability on social media.