Kansara voices Mary opposite Gosling in 'Project Hail Mary'
Priya Kansara, a London-born actor with Indian roots, voices the character Mary in Ryan Gosling's new sci-fi film Project Hail Mary.
The movie is making waves globally and stars Gosling as Grace Ryland.
Kansara, who once studied molecular biology at UCL before shifting to acting, is also known for roles in Netflix's Bridgerton and The Bastard Son and The Devil Himself.
Kansara credits films for career shift
Kansara grew up loving movies: everything from Mission Impossible to Indian cinema, which inspired her leap from science into acting.
She says cinema lets her escape into new worlds, and working on Project Hail Mary was a perfect blend of her scientific background and creative passion.
Kansara helped shape Mary's character
Kansara didn't just lend her voice: she helped shape the character of Mary, making her more relatable and adding depth to the story.
Her work brings extra layers to the relationship between Mary and Gosling's character, giving the film even more heart.