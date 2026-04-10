Kansara voices Mary opposite Gosling in 'Project Hail Mary' Entertainment Apr 10, 2026

Priya Kansara, a London-born actor with Indian roots, voices the character Mary in Ryan Gosling's new sci-fi film Project Hail Mary.

The movie is making waves globally and stars Gosling as Grace Ryland.

Kansara, who once studied molecular biology at UCL before shifting to acting, is also known for roles in Netflix's Bridgerton and The Bastard Son and The Devil Himself.