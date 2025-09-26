'Kantara 2,' 'Sunny...' locked in fierce screen battle
Two major films are set to clash at the box office during Dussehra in 2025.
"Kantara: Chapter 1" is a sequel to the popular Kannada film "Kantara" (2022).
On the other side, "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari" is a Hindi rectangle love story from Karan Johar's production, directed by Shashank Khaitan and starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor.
Tussle for screens: Both films are demanding exclusive slots
Distributors for "Kantara: Chapter 1" want exclusive full-house shows in single screens and a big chunk of slots in multiplexes, which has slowed down advance bookings.
The team behind "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari" isn't backing down—they're matching or even topping these demands.
Smaller theaters are feeling the squeeze as both sides compete hard for screen space.
Which film are you excited to watch?
Industry insiders say first-day ticket sales will decide which film gets more showtimes moving forward.
With both movies launching across regions at once, audiences could be split and ticket sales might get tricky.
It's shaping up to be a high-stakes festive weekend for both teams—and moviegoers have some tough choices ahead!