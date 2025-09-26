'Kantara 2,' 'Sunny...' locked in fierce screen battle

Distributors for "Kantara: Chapter 1" want exclusive full-house shows in single screens and a big chunk of slots in multiplexes, which has slowed down advance bookings. The team behind "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari" isn't backing down—they're matching or even topping these demands. Smaller theaters are feeling the squeeze as both sides compete hard for screen space.

Which film are you excited to watch?

Industry insiders say first-day ticket sales will decide which film gets more showtimes moving forward.

With both movies launching across regions at once, audiences could be split and ticket sales might get tricky.

It's shaping up to be a high-stakes festive weekend for both teams—and moviegoers have some tough choices ahead!