Kanu Behl's 'Agra' to hit Amazon Prime Video tomorrow

The critically acclaimed film Agra , directed by Kanu Behl, will finally have its digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 17. The announcement was made by the filmmaker via a social media post . The movie had a limited theatrical release in India on November 14 last year and failed to perform commercially. Now, it will finally find better visibility on OTT.

Film's plot Cast and plot of 'Agra' Agra stars Mohit Agarwal, Priyanka Bose, Rahul Roy, and Vibha Chibber. The film revolves around Guru (Agarwal), a young man obsessed with sex who lives with his mother in a crumbling house. His father (Roy) lives upstairs with his second wife. The story explores trauma and desire as Guru dreams of building an additional room for himself and his future wife on the top floor.

Industry hurdles Film's limited release prompted filmmakers to speak up Despite its critical acclaim, Agra was released in only a few theaters across India. In response, 46 Indian filmmakers, including Nandita Das and Vasan Bala, issued a joint statement lamenting the lack of platforms for independent films in India. They highlighted the historical practice of restricting films like Agra to limited showtimes and criticized OTT platforms for requiring such films to "prove themselves" in theaters before considering them for OTT.

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