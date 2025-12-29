'Why complicate it?': Kanwar Dhillon slams TV actors' payment cycle

Television actor Kanwar Dhillon recently spoke out against the complicated payment cycle in the Indian television industry. Speaking to TellyMasala, he questioned why payments can't be made like a regular salary after completing monthly workdays. "I don't understand this cycle. I mean, why can't it be simplified? You complete your monthly days of work, and the pay has to come in like a salary."

Actor's perspective 'I had problems, I adjusted too...' Dhillon added, "Why complicate it with 90 days of the cycle? I had problems, I adjusted too, but now I have come to amicable terms." He has also previously advocated for reducing the current 12-hour shift to a standard 8 to 10-hour workday for the betterment of cast and crew.

Payment delay Understanding the '90-day credit period' in TV industry The "90-day credit period" is a frequent complaint in the Indian television industry, where actors receive payment three months after completing their work or after an episode's initial broadcast. This often extends to four or six months, making it hard for non-stars to survive. Other actors like Poonam Dhillon and Madhura Naik have also criticized this system.

Industry critique 'Rubbish': Naik on the 90-day policy Naik had earlier called the 90-day policy "rubbish" and urged industry unions like CINTAA to advocate for fair practices and monthly payments. She stressed the need for a structured industry with clear rules. The delayed payment cycle disproportionately affects minor role actors who rely on timely payments for daily expenses, debts, and family support.