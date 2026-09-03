Kapadia defends 'Padmaavat' jauhar scene, says it reflected historical reality
Entertainment
Prakash Kapadia, who co-wrote the 2018 film Padmaavat, is standing by the movie's controversial jauhar scene after actor Swara Bhasker called out its portrayal.
Kapadia explained that the scene was rooted in real historical events and reflected the reality of those times.
Bhasker says criticism targeted jauhar depiction
Kapadia emphasized that Padmaavat aimed for historical accuracy, saying, "What we showed...was the reality of those times. It cannot be changed now."
Meanwhile, Bhasker clarified that her criticism was about how jauhar was depicted on screen, not about Rani Padmavati.
Kapadia brushed off ongoing debates as just another chapter in the film's long history of controversy and differing opinions.