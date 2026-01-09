Kapil Sharma's 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2' re-release canceled?

The much-anticipated re-release of the comedy film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 has been called off, reported Bollywood Hungama. The decision was taken by the producers after facing continuous hurdles since its initial release on December 12, 2025. The film, starring Kapil Sharma , was released a week after Dhurandhar and struggled to find enough screens due to competition from other films dominating the box office .

Release challenges 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2' faced screen shortage, odd showtimes Sources told the portal, "Star Studio18, the studio partner and distributor of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, had assured of releasing the film in 500 screens in its second run." "But they were able to secure only around 200-250 screens. Also, most of the shows were at odd times. " "As a result, a decision was taken on the evening of Thursday, January 8, to not re-release the film at all."

Ongoing struggles 'Here's hoping such a well-made film gets the due...' An industry insider said, "It now remains to be seen if Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 would re-release now at a later date." "The film has genuinely been loved and is one of the rare comedies of recent times that actually raised lots of laughs in cinemas." "Here's hoping such a well-made film gets the due it rightfully deserves."