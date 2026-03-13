Kapil Sharma to headline Netflix's original series: Details here
Kapil Sharma is set to headline his first-ever scripted original series for Netflix, with filming kicking off next month at global locations.
This comes as part of Netflix's expanded partnership with the comedian, who's already a big name on the platform.
Other projects in pipeline for Kapil
Netflix isn't just stopping at the new show; Season five of The Great Indian Kapil Show is also confirmed for 2026.
The show keeps pulling in big names and solid viewership, even after a small dip last season.
Plus, Netflix has picked up post-theatrical rights to Daadi Ki Shaadi, a film about a grandmother remarrying, starring Neetu Kapoor and marking Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's debut.
If you're into comedy or just love seeing familiar faces try something fresh, there's plenty to look forward to.