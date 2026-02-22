Kapil Sharma to lead new Netflix comedy series

'The Great Indian Kapil Show' S05 coming soon

Sharma leading both a new series and another season of his hit show shows just how much Netflix trusts him to deliver laughs.

With fan favorites like Sunil Grover and Archana Puran Singh returning, plus Sharma taking on a lead role in a web series expected to be a comedy, there's plenty for comedy fans—and anyone who loves chill entertainment—to look forward to.