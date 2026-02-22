Kapil Sharma to lead new Netflix comedy series
Entertainment
Comedy star Kapil Sharma is set to headline a brand-new web series expected to be a comedy on Netflix, with filming kicking off next month outside India.
This comes right after Netflix confirmed Season 5 of The Great Indian Kapil Show, promising even more unscripted fun and familiar faces.
'The Great Indian Kapil Show' S05 coming soon
Sharma leading both a new series and another season of his hit show shows just how much Netflix trusts him to deliver laughs.
With fan favorites like Sunil Grover and Archana Puran Singh returning, plus Sharma taking on a lead role in a web series expected to be a comedy, there's plenty for comedy fans—and anyone who loves chill entertainment—to look forward to.