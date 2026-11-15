Kapoor begins Hollywood film in January after heartfelt viral video
Sharad Kapoor is officially heading to Hollywood, with his first international film starting in January.
The announcement follows his heartfelt video message that went viral, where he shared he was not asking for money but hoping to reconnect with industry friends after returning from seven years in New York.
Kapoor seeks work after harassment allegation
Kapoor's video also touched on tough times: he spoke honestly about battling depression and feeling isolated after a 2024 harassment allegation.
Despite everything, he is staying committed to Bollywood while gearing up for this new chapter, saying, "But now, I've decided. I appeal to the film industry; please help me. Whatever financial crisis I have, I want to work and get out of it," and hoping this Hollywood project helps him rebuild both career and confidence.