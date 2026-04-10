Kapoor brings 2 Netflix projects including 'Koke' starring Shah Entertainment Apr 10, 2026

Ektaa R Kapoor is bringing her storytelling skills to Netflix with two fresh projects.

One of them, Koke, features Shefali Shah (from Delhi Crime) in the lead and will be directed by Nupur Asthana, who's known for Four More Shots Please! and The Royals.