Kapoor brings 2 Netflix projects including 'Koke' starring Shah
Entertainment
Ektaa R Kapoor is bringing her storytelling skills to Netflix with two fresh projects.
One of them, Koke, features Shefali Shah (from Delhi Crime) in the lead and will be directed by Nupur Asthana, who's known for Four More Shots Please! and The Royals.
Kapoor delays 'Bhooth Bangla' release
Koke starts filming in Mumbai on April 20, 2026, adding more local stories to Netflix's lineup.
Meanwhile, Kapoor has delayed her film Bhooth Bangla by a week to give it a better release window, hoping both that and the box office hit Dhurandhar: The Revenge get their moment to shine.