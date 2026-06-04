Kapoor climbs Alipiri footpath and offers prayers before 'Peddi' release Entertainment Jun 04, 2026

On the day her new film Peddi dropped, Janhvi Kapoor made an early-morning trek up Tirupati's Alipiri footpath to seek blessings.

She kept it simple in a kurta pajama for the climb, then switched to a purple sari for prayers at the temple.

Fans were buzzing about the film, which also stars Ram Charan.