Kapoor climbs Alipiri footpath and offers prayers before 'Peddi' release
Entertainment
On the day her new film Peddi dropped, Janhvi Kapoor made an early-morning trek up Tirupati's Alipiri footpath to seek blessings.
She kept it simple in a kurta pajama for the climb, then switched to a purple sari for prayers at the temple.
Fans were buzzing about the film, which also stars Ram Charan.
'Peddi' screenings spark Hyderabad Bengaluru celebrations
The Peddi release turned theaters into party zones: Hyderabad's Sree Ramulu Theatre saw confetti showers and cheers by Upasana Kamineni Konidela.
Bengaluru fans brought posters, burst firecrackers, and celebrated outside Brunda Theatre.
Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi features Charan as a village sports star alongside Janhvi and Boman Irani.