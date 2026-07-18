Kapoor criticizes outrage after govt directive pulls 'Satluj' from ZEE5
Entertainment
Annu Kapoor has called out the outrage over ZEE5 pulling Diljit Dosanjh's film Satluj just two days after release.
The film, about activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, was removed by a government directive, reigniting fresh debates on censorship and artistic freedom.
Kapoor urges legal route, prioritizes peace
Speaking with Kadak, Kapoor questioned why filmmakers went straight to public appeals instead of legal channels.
"If the Censor Board does not grant it a certificate, you should go to the Supreme Court," he said, adding that creators tackling sensitive topics should be ready for pushback.
He also stressed that keeping peace in society is more important than any film release.