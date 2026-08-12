Kapoor defends 'Ramayana' VFX, says Tiwari and Malhotra perfected visuals
Ranbir Kapoor is speaking out in support of the VFX in his upcoming film Ramayana, which has been getting some heat online.
He pointed out that many "CG critics" don't really get how complex visual effects work, and shared that director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra have spent years perfecting every detail to make the visuals feel real.
Malhotra says 'Ramayana' for big screen
Kapoor explained it's easy to judge from behind a screen, but there's a lot happening behind the scenes: even details like the color of the sky have been carefully crafted.
Malhotra added that VFX made for theaters can look underwhelming on phones, and reactions improved when people saw Ramayana's teaser in 3D IMAX.
He believes you'll only get the full experience watching it as intended: on a big screen.