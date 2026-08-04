Kapoor denies dating Tandon after 'Alliance' shoulder massage moment
Kashish Kapoor has put an end to rumors about dating her Alliance co-contestant, Kushal Tandon, after a shoulder massage moment involving him and her got social media talking.
She kept it simple with "No comments" and made it clear, "He is also not the kind of guy I would like. That was a friendly banter that was happening. I have no further comments on it," describing their vibe as just friendly banter.
Kapoor exits 'Alliance' pursuing acting
Joining as a wildcard, Kapoor quickly stood out for her confidence and nailed both physical and math-based tasks.
While her friendship with contestant Bali caused brief tension with Tandon, she emphasized there was no lasting drama.
After exiting the show, she said, "My game was perfect," and is now focusing on a new acting project beyond reality TV.