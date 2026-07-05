Kapoor found to be distant relative of Mangeshkar through Kolhapur

Kapoor close to Bhosle, leads 'Eetha'

Shraddha often honors Mangeshkar on social media, once sharing a childhood photo that surprised fans and highlighted their family bond.

She also has a close relationship with Asha Bhosle, lovingly calling her 'Ajji.'

Up next, Shraddha stars in Eetha, a biopic where she plays famed Marathi artist Vithabai Narayangaonkar. The film drops August 28, 2026, and promises to be one of her most challenging roles yet.