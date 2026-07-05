Kapoor found to be distant relative of Mangeshkar through Kolhapur
Entertainment
Turns out Shraddha Kapoor is distantly related to the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar!
Mangeshkar was the first cousin of Kapoor's maternal grandfather, Pandharinath Kolhapur.
It's a pretty cool connection, especially since Mangeshkar, known as the "Nightingale of India," shaped Bollywood music with her unforgettable voice.
Kapoor close to Bhosle, leads 'Eetha'
Shraddha often honors Mangeshkar on social media, once sharing a childhood photo that surprised fans and highlighted their family bond.
She also has a close relationship with Asha Bhosle, lovingly calling her 'Ajji.'
Up next, Shraddha stars in Eetha, a biopic where she plays famed Marathi artist Vithabai Narayangaonkar. The film drops August 28, 2026, and promises to be one of her most challenging roles yet.