Kapoor gives all 'Wheel of Fortune' winnings to actor Yadav
Entertainment
Ektaa Kapoor just did something pretty heartwarming on Wheel of Fortune. She won a prize and chose to give all her winnings to actor Rajpal Yadav.
This happened during a special episode with the Bhooth Bangla cast, hosted by Akshay Kumar, where contestants got to decide how they'd use their prize money.
'Bhooth Bangla' hits theaters April 10
This TV moment was part of the buzz for Bhooth Bangla, hitting theaters April 10.
The film reunites Akshay Kumar, director Priyadarshan, and Rajpal Yadav, the team behind some classic comedies.
The cast also features Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Jisshu Sengupta, and Mithila Palkar.