Kapoor gives all 'Wheel of Fortune' winnings to actor Yadav Entertainment Mar 28, 2026

Ektaa Kapoor just did something pretty heartwarming on Wheel of Fortune. She won a prize and chose to give all her winnings to actor Rajpal Yadav.

This happened during a special episode with the Bhooth Bangla cast, hosted by Akshay Kumar, where contestants got to decide how they'd use their prize money.