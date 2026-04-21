Kapoor juggling 'Ramayana,' 'Love and War,' eyes next project
Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor has a packed schedule with Ramayana set for Diwali 2026 and Love and War wrapping up by October.
As he finishes these, he's already looking ahead to his next big project before Animal Park starts filming in late 2027.
Kapoor: 'Dhoom 4' or 'Brahmastra 2'
Ranbir is choosing between two major films: Dhoom 4, which is still early in development without a director, and Brahmastra 2, which faces some casting hiccups since Deepika Padukone isn't available.
He'll get the final scripts for both by June 2026, so we should know soon which direction he'll go.
In the meantime, he's keeping talks open with filmmakers to find the right fit for his next move.