Kapoor juggling 'Ramayana,' 'Love and War,' eyes next project

Kapoor: 'Dhoom 4' or 'Brahmastra 2'

Ranbir is choosing between two major films: Dhoom 4, which is still early in development without a director, and Brahmastra 2, which faces some casting hiccups since Deepika Padukone isn't available.

He'll get the final scripts for both by June 2026, so we should know soon which direction he'll go.

In the meantime, he's keeping talks open with filmmakers to find the right fit for his next move.