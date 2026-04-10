Kapoor might join Kaushal in 'Mahavatar' directed by Kaushik Entertainment Apr 10, 2026

Shraddha Kapoor might be teaming up with Vicky Kaushal for Mahavatar, a mythological film directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan.

If all goes well, shooting could kick off after June.

The filmmakers are excited about Shraddha's potential involvement, feeling her star power would be a great fit alongside Vicky's role as Chiranjeevi Parashurama.