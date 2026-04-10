Kapoor might join Kaushal in 'Mahavatar' directed by Kaushik
Entertainment
Shraddha Kapoor might be teaming up with Vicky Kaushal for Mahavatar, a mythological film directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan.
If all goes well, shooting could kick off after June.
The filmmakers are excited about Shraddha's potential involvement, feeling her star power would be a great fit alongside Vicky's role as Chiranjeevi Parashurama.
Kapoor filming 'Eetha' release dates unknown
Shraddha is currently busy filming Eetha, with Randeep Hooda also in the cast.
She's also set to return in Stree 3, the sequel to the popular horror-comedy.
Release dates for Eetha are still under wraps.