Kapoor named only Indian actor on Time's 2026 100 list Entertainment Apr 16, 2026

Ranbir Kapoor just made it to Time magazine's 2026 "100 Most Influential People": he's the only Indian actor on the list this year.

The honor comes as he gets ready for his big-screen return in Ramayana after a three-year break.

Producer Namit Malhotra called him "You are, without doubt, the finest actor of our generation." and said he's perfect for playing Lord Rama.