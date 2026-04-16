Kapoor named only Indian actor on Time's 2026 100 list
Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor just made it to Time magazine's 2026 "100 Most Influential People": he's the only Indian actor on the list this year.
The honor comes as he gets ready for his big-screen return in Ramayana after a three-year break.
Producer Namit Malhotra called him "You are, without doubt, the finest actor of our generation." and said he's perfect for playing Lord Rama.
Tiwari directs 'Ramayana' with Zimmer Rahman
Ayushmann Khurrana wrote Kapoor's profile for Time, spotlighting his cultural impact and down-to-earth attitude.
Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, features Yash as Ravana and Sai Pallavi as Sita, with music by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman.
The film drops October 2026 ahead of Diwali, so mark your calendars for Kapoor's much-awaited Bollywood comeback!