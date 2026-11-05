Kapoor Pallavi and Yash say English 'Ramayana' omits songs scenes
Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash opened up about the new global take on Ramayana.
For international viewers, the English version is trimmed by 30 minutes, meaning songs and scenes didn't make the cut.
Ranbir joked that if you want the "full" Ramayana experience, you should catch it in Hindi.
Sai Pallavi added that both music and story moments have been affected by these changes.
Hindi 'Ramayana' keeps musical portions
Yash explained they wanted to keep things simple for audiences unfamiliar with all of Ramayana's characters, so some edits were needed.
The film is a massive project: directed by Nitesh Tiwari with a ₹4,000 crore budget, starring not only Ranbir and Sai but also Sunny Deol and Ravi Dubey. The first part drops today (November 5), with part two coming Diwali 2028.
The Hindi version will keep its musical portions, including A.R. Rahman's "Jai Jai Ram."