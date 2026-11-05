Kapoor Pallavi and Yash say English 'Ramayana' omits songs scenes

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash opened up about the new global take on Ramayana.

For international viewers, the English version is trimmed by 30 minutes, meaning songs and scenes didn't make the cut.

Ranbir joked that if you want the "full" Ramayana experience, you should catch it in Hindi.

Sai Pallavi added that both music and story moments have been affected by these changes.