Kapoor praises Charan's quiet presence as 'Peddi' releases June 4 Entertainment May 31, 2026

Janhvi Kapoor is all praises for her Peddi co-star Ram Charan, saying he has a quiet presence that's both humble and powerful.

She shared, "I think Ram sir has that ability that he can enter a room without saying a word and be as simple and as humble as he is. But you still feel his presence, and I think that says a lot about his stardom."

The sports drama, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, skips the trailer and heads straight to theaters on June 4.