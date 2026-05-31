Kapoor praises Charan's quiet presence as 'Peddi' releases June 4
Entertainment
Janhvi Kapoor is all praises for her Peddi co-star Ram Charan, saying he has a quiet presence that's both humble and powerful.
She shared, "I think Ram sir has that ability that he can enter a room without saying a word and be as simple and as humble as he is. But you still feel his presence, and I think that says a lot about his stardom."
The sports drama, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, skips the trailer and heads straight to theaters on June 4.
Charan plays athlete from Vijayanagaram
Charan plays a multi-sport athlete from Vijayanagaram who pushes through tough challenges to succeed.
Janhvi Kapoor steps in as Achiyyamma, his love interest.
The story dives into resilience, ambition, and regional pride, with Charan's character excelling in cricket, wrestling, and running.