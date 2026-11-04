Kapoor says Khan attack not staged on 'Koffee With Karan'
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On Koffee With Karan, Kareena Kapoor opened up about her husband Saif Ali Khan's knife attack last year, shutting down rumors that it was staged.
She called it a truly unfortunate event and said, "I don't understand the conspiracy theories. That means that the people thought that cops are in cahoots with us because they obviously caught the guy! So then? Are they in the conspiracy?"
Kapoor: Khan wounded, attacker caught
Kareena described the shock of seeing Saif hurt and covered in blood, and pointed out how police caught the attacker.
She shared how their son Tim and house help Hari rushed Saif to the hospital while she scrambled to get there herself.
Kareena also mentioned how worried everyone was, especially Tim, who asked if his dad would die.