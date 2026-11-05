Kapoor shares gorgeous photos from a shoot at undisclosed location
Entertainment
Janhvi Kapoor just dropped some gorgeous photos from a shoot at an undisclosed location.
The dreamy backdrop complements the photos she shared from the project.
Kapoor teases project after icy shoot
Sharing a peek into her experience, Janhvi wrote, "I'm still numb from the cold but all warm and fuzzy from what we shot."
While she hasn't revealed much about the project yet, these icy snaps hint at something pretty special in the works.
Kapoor recently seen in 'Peddi'
Janhvi's been busy: she was recently seen in Peddi.