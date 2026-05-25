Kapoor takes bold role as Kolkata cop in 'Brown'
Karisma Kapoor is back in a bold new role as Rita Brown, a tough Kolkata cop in ZEE5's upcoming thriller series Brown.
Directed by Abhinay Deo, the show dives into dark murder mysteries and personal struggles set against the backdrop of Kolkata.
For Kapoor, this marks an exciting shift from her usual roles: she's stepping into one of her most intense characters yet.
'Brown' adapts 'City of Death' novel
Brown adapts Abheek Barua's novel City of Death, following Rita Brown, a recovering alcoholic and ace investigator from Kolkata's Anglo-Indian community, as she tackles the murder case of a young woman tied to a powerful family.
The series also features veteran Helen making her comeback, alongside Soni Razdan, Surya Sharma, and K.K. Raina.
Adapted by Diggi Sisodia, Sunayana Kumari, and Mayukh Ghosh, Brown promises plenty of twists and will stream soon on ZEE5.