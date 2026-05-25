Kapoor takes bold role as Kolkata cop in 'Brown' Entertainment May 25, 2026

Karisma Kapoor is back in a bold new role as Rita Brown, a tough Kolkata cop in ZEE5's upcoming thriller series Brown.

Directed by Abhinay Deo, the show dives into dark murder mysteries and personal struggles set against the backdrop of Kolkata.

For Kapoor, this marks an exciting shift from her usual roles: she's stepping into one of her most intense characters yet.