Kapoor to host 'India Ke Top 1%' launching September 5
Get ready for India Ke Top 1%, a new game show hosted by Anil Kapoor, launching September 5.
Instead of testing your memory, this show is all about logic and quick thinking, so if you love puzzles and clever challenges, this might be your thing.
The format comes from the hit international show The 1% Club, which has already been a success in places like the US and Australia.
Kapoor unveils show at industry event
Kapoor introduced the show at a big industry event, saying, "Witnessing the grand launch of the show in such a spectacular setting made this announcement even more special."
Families can join in from home, making it easy for everyone to play along together.
As Kapoor puts it, "If you think you have what it takes to be among India's Top 1%, register now and take on the challenge."