Kapoor to marry Thakkar July 6 as sisters host mehendi
Entertainment
Anshula Kapoor is all set to marry her longtime partner Rohan Thakkar on July 6, and the celebrations have already started at the Kapoor home in Mumbai.
On July 5, her sisters Janhvi and Khushi will host a cozy mehendi ceremony for close family, adding a fun, personal touch to the festivities.
Kapoor sisters arranged surprise intimate celebration
Janhvi and Khushi planned the event as a surprise, picking out decorations and dishes that Anshula loves.
Their tight-knit bond, often seen in family gatherings and social posts, really shines through in this intimate celebration.
Families attended Thakkar Mata Ki Chowki
Earlier in June, both families came together for a Mata Ki Chowki hosted by Thakkar's side, bringing everyone even closer.