Kapoor to marry Thakkar July 6 as sisters host mehendi Entertainment Jul 05, 2026

Anshula Kapoor is all set to marry her longtime partner Rohan Thakkar on July 6, and the celebrations have already started at the Kapoor home in Mumbai.

On July 5, her sisters Janhvi and Khushi will host a cozy mehendi ceremony for close family, adding a fun, personal touch to the festivities.