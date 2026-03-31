Kapoor to play Lord Ram in 'Ramayana' Hanuman Jayanti reveal
Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor is set to appear as Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's much-anticipated film Ramayana. His look will be unveiled on April 2, right on Hanuman Jayanti.
The cast also features Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol playing Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.
'Ramayana' 2-part IMAX releases 2026 2027
Ramayana is aiming for a worldwide audience with a two-part release on IMAX: part one arrives for Diwali 2026, part two follows in 2027.
Produced by Namit Malhotra and Prime Focus Studios collaborating with DNEG, the film will drop so fans everywhere can experience this epic story together.