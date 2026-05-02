Kapoor told 'Figuring out' she drank heavily to escape trauma Entertainment May 02, 2026

Janhvi Kapoor recently shared on the Figuring Out podcast that she turned to heavy drinking after a tough personal experience, not because of addiction, but to escape reality.

She admitted, "I would not say I was addicted or I was abusing alcohol, but I was drinking frequently. And this was after a very traumatic experience in my life. I felt the need to just like, 'I need to get drunk.'"