Kapoor told 'Figuring out' she drank heavily to escape trauma
Janhvi Kapoor recently shared on the Figuring Out podcast that she turned to heavy drinking after a tough personal experience, not because of addiction, but to escape reality.
She admitted, "I would not say I was addicted or I was abusing alcohol, but I was drinking frequently. And this was after a very traumatic experience in my life. I felt the need to just like, 'I need to get drunk.'"
Experts: alcohol risks, quitting benefits
Janhvi talked honestly about feeling worse after drinking and even not liking what it was doing to her body.
Health experts chimed in, noting that alcohol can start as social comfort but easily slip into dependency, especially if it begins affecting your health or relationships.
On the bright side, quitting alcohol can mean better sleep, less anxiety, and a clearer mind, according to doctors.