Kapoor's '24' arrives on JioHotstar April 24 with 8-episode drops
Entertainment
Anil Kapoor's action-packed series 24 lands on JioHotstar starting April 24, 2026.
This Indian take on the hit American show unfolds over a single intense day as Kapoor's character, Jai Singh Rathore, races to stop a terrorist threat.
New episodes drop every Friday, eight at a time.
Chopra Pabbi Kher Azmi in '24'
The show features both familiar faces like Tisca Chopra and Sapna Pabbi, plus special appearances from Anupam Kher and Shabana Azmi.
With Rensil D'Silva writing and Abhinay Deo and Nitya Mehra directing, Kapoor says the real-time format made the project challenging but fulfilling for him as an actor and storyteller.