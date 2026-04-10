Kapoor's '24' arrives on JioHotstar April 24 with 8-episode drops

Chopra Pabbi Kher Azmi in '24'

The show features both familiar faces like Tisca Chopra and Sapna Pabbi, plus special appearances from Anupam Kher and Shabana Azmi.

With Rensil D'Silva writing and Abhinay Deo and Nitya Mehra directing, Kapoor says the real-time format made the project challenging but fulfilling for him as an actor and storyteller.